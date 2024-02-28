OSE Immunotherapeutics shares soar on AbbVie deal news

French immunotherapy company OSE Immunotherapeutics (Euronext Paris: OSE) was trading more than 50% higher by late Wednesday.
This followed the announcement of OSE’s strategic partnership with US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to develop OSE-230, a monoclonal antibody designed to resolve chronic and severe inflammation, currently in the pre-clinical development stage.
"A major milestone in our company’s progress"OSE-230 is designed to activate ChemR23, a G-protein coupled receptor target. Activation of ChemR23 may offer a novel mechanism for resolution of chronic inflammation, modulating functions of both macrophages and neutrophils, OSE believes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze