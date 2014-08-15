Sunday 24 November 2024

Oxford BioMedica appoints former Aeterna Zentaris senior vice president Paul Blake as chief development officer

Biotechnology
15 August 2014
paul-blake

British gene and cell therapy company Oxford BioMedica (LSE: OXB) has appointed Paul Blake as chief development officer. He is currently a non-executive director of the company, but from September 1 will assume responsibility for the clinical development of Oxford BioMedica’s pipeline.

A senior pharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years’ experience, Dr Blake joined the board in January 2010. From 2006 to 2014 he was senior vice president and chief medical officer of Aeterna Zentaris, a global biopharma company focused on oncology and endocrine therapies. He has also been senior vice president and medical director of clinical research and development at SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals (now GSK), and prior to that, he worked for ICI Pharmaceuticals (later AstraZeneca) and GD Searle.

He is a graduate of the Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine at the University of London, and is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze