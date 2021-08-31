Partial trial hit keeps show on the road for novel Alzheimer's antibody

Shares in AC Immune (Nasdaq: ACIU) were up 33% at $9.26 by midday on Tuesday, after the firm announced encouraging results from a Phase II trial of its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate.

The firm is working with Roche’s (ROG: SIX) US subsidiary Genentech on development of semorinemab, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the tau protein.

Genentech, which has been conducting the Phase II LAURIET study, revealed the trial met one of its co-primary endpoints, showing a statistically-significant reduction in cognitive decline from baseline by 43.6%.