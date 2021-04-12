Phase III data confirm potency of Roche coronavirus treatment

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has confirmed positive results from the Phase III REGN-COV 2069 trial, which tests an investigational antibody cocktail in COVID-19.

The firm is trialing a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab to reduce the risk and burden of COVID-19 infection among household contacts of people who test positive for the disease.

The trial, which was jointly run with the USA’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), met its primary and key secondary endpoints, with a reduction in the risk of symptomatic infections by 81%.