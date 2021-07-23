Plexxikon wins patent infringement case against Novartis

A California federal jury hit Novartis with a $177.8 million verdict Thursday for selling a skin cancer drug that infringes two patents owned by Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) US subsidiary Plexxikon, rejecting Novartis' (NOVN: VX) arguments that the patents are invalid and awarding the entire sum the plaintiff sought.
In a jury trial at the US District Court for the Northern District of California, Novartis conceded infringement and sought to invalidate Plexxikon’s patents covering Tafinlar (dabrafenib) on the grounds of anticipation, written description and enablement.
The jury rejected Novartis’s arguments, upheld the validity of Plexxikon’s patents, and found Novartis’ infringement was willful. Plexxikon was awarded damages of $178 million for past infringement of its patents and will receive additional royalty payments for future sales of Tafinlar in the USA. through the life of the patents.
