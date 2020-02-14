Polatuzumab vedotin meets endpoint in Japanese study

Japanese drug major Chugai (TYO: 4519) today said that polatuzumab vedotin in combination with bendamustine and rituximab (hereafter, BR therapy) had achieved the primary endpoint of complete response rate (CRR) by PET-CT at the timing of Primary Response Assessment (PRA) in the Japanese Phase II study (JO40762/P-DRIVE study).

P-DRIVE is an open label, single-arm study to evaluate the combination therapy of polatuzumab vedotin with BR therapy as a treatment for people with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Combination of polatuzumab vedotin and BR therapy observed no new safety signals in the study compared with the previous studies for polatuzumab vedotin.

Drug already approved in USA and Europe