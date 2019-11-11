Positive new data on filgotinib in RA released

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and Belgium’s Galapagos NV (Euronext: GLPG) on Saturday announced detailed results from the companies’ clinical research program evaluating filgotinib, an investigational, oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor, in adults with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which is part of the expanded multi-billion dollar collaboration announced in July.

The data demonstrate durable efficacy and safety results with filgotinib across multiple RA patient populations, from MTX-naïve patients to those who have had an inadequate response to two or more biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs). The analyses will be presented at the 2019 American College of Rheumatology/Association of Rheumatology Professionals (ACR/ARP) Annual Meeting in Atlanta.

“These new analyses continue to demonstrate the consistent efficacy and safety profile of filgotinib for a broad range of patients, including those who have already tried other treatments and require other effective and tolerable options,” said Dr John Sundy, senior vice president, inflammation and respiratory diseases, Gilead Sciences. “With the presentation of these results at ACR, we are one step closer in our journey to deliver upon the promise of filgotinib for patients in need,” he noted.