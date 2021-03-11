Positive Phase III results for Lilly's bamlanivimab and etesevimab for early COVID-19

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) yesterday announced new data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled BLAZE-1 Phase III study, demonstrating bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700mg and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1,400mg together significantly reduced COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths ("events") in high-risk patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

These results provide additional efficacy and safety data that support the use of the dose recently granted both Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration and a positive scientific opinion by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), said Lilly.

Coincidentally, the EMA today announced that it has started a ‘rolling review’ of data on the antibodies cocktail of bamlanivimab and etesevimab to be used in combination for the treatment of COVID-19. The review will also look at bamlanivimab used alone.