EMA advisory panel backs use of Lilly's antibody cocktail for COVID-19

Biotechnology
8 March 2021
The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive scientific opinion for bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab administered together with etesevimab for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Last month, US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE LLY) received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the antibody cocktail from the US Food ad Drug Administration.

The opinion advises bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab administered together with etesevimab can be used for the treatment of confirmed COVID-19 in patients aged 12 years and older that do not require supplemental oxygen for COVID-19 and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

