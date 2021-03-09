Vaccines seem effective against Brazilian variant

Lab research published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that Comirnaty, the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), could be effective against a Brazilian variant of concern.

The highly contagious P1 variant is spreading throughout Brazil, and has been detected in other countries, including the UK.

As well as being more transmissible than other forms of the virus, it is feared that the variant could be more resistant to either prior infection or inoculation with existing vaccines.