Positive results of the two Japanese registration studies with clazosentan

Swiss drug developer Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) has announced positive top-line results of the Japanese registration program investigating clazosentan in adult Japanese patients post-aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH).

Clazosentan demonstrated significant reduction of all-cause morbidity and mortality in patients following aSAH in a pre-planned pooled analysis of data from both studies.

The global Phase III study “REACT” investigating the efficacy and safety of clazosentan for the prevention of clinical deterioration due to vasospasm-related delayed cerebral ischemia in adult patients following aSAH continues to actively recruit.