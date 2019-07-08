Positive UK reimbursement decision for Onpattro

RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has been awarded a positive reimbursement decision in the UK for its novel rare disease therapy Onpattro (patisiran).

The UK’s health technology assessor, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), has recommended the therapy for regular use through the country's national healthcare provider, the National Health Service (NHS).

The therapy will now be available throughout England to treat the progressive, life-threatening hereditary disease transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis).