Precision medicine arriving for AML patients in China

GlobalData has taken a look at the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment landscape in China.

The data and analytics company has reviewed the market following China’s approval of CStone Pharmaceuticals’ (HKG: 2616) Tibsovo (ivosidenib tablets) to treat adults with relapsed/refractory AML with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation, providing a new precision therapy for this patient population.

"China has a dominant visibility in the precision medicine field backed by continued government vision and funding"With multiple precision therapies now available, the cancer treatment arsenal is expanding for AML patients in the country, says GlobalData.