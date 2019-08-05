Provention Bio's teplizumab gets 'Breakthrough' status

Clinical-stage US biotech Provention Bio (Nasdaq: PRVB) saw its shares rise 6.57% to $22.35 in pre-market trading today, as the company revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted coveted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) to teplizumab (PRV-031) for the prevention or delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in individuals at-risk of developing the disease.
Provention, whose share had already increased nearly 6% by close of trading on Friday, acquired rights to teplizumab from fellow US biotech MacroGenics (Nasdaq: MGNX) in May last year.
The FDA decision on BTD was based on clinical data from the “At-Risk” Study conducted by TrialNet, which showed that a single 14-day course of PRV-031 (teplizumab) significantly delayed the onset and diagnosis of clinical T1D, as compared to placebo, by a median of at least two years in children and adults considered to be at high risk of developing clinical T1D.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze