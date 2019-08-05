Provention Bio's teplizumab gets 'Breakthrough' status

Clinical-stage US biotech Provention Bio (Nasdaq: PRVB) saw its shares rise 6.57% to $22.35 in pre-market trading today, as the company revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted coveted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) to teplizumab (PRV-031) for the prevention or delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in individuals at-risk of developing the disease.

Provention, whose share had already increased nearly 6% by close of trading on Friday, acquired rights to teplizumab from fellow US biotech MacroGenics (Nasdaq: MGNX) in May last year.

The FDA decision on BTD was based on clinical data from the “At-Risk” Study conducted by TrialNet, which showed that a single 14-day course of PRV-031 (teplizumab) significantly delayed the onset and diagnosis of clinical T1D, as compared to placebo, by a median of at least two years in children and adults considered to be at high risk of developing clinical T1D.