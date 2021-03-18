Pyxis Oncology in-licenses ADC candidates from Pfizer

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Pyxis Oncology has entered into a worldwide license agreement with pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for the development and commercialization of two antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates and a license to Pfizer’s ADC technology platform, enabling expansion of its ADC portfolio and further strengthening its developmental capabilities.

“This collaboration represents successful execution of our overarching corporate strategy to marry in-house organic growth with strategic in-licensing and partnerships to develop our multi-asset multi-platform portfolio,” said Dr Lara Sullivan, chief executive of Pyxis, adding: “We look forward to advancing these candidates to the clinic and ultimately achieving the company’s vision to bring new treatment options to patients with difficult-to-treat cancer."

Dr Sullivan was the former founder and president of the Pfizer spinout SpringWorks Therapeutics, and was previously an executive at Pfizer itself.