Real-world data build long-term picture on Aimovig use

Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN: VX) has published new data supporting the long-term safety and efficacy of its CGRP blocker Aimovig (erenumab).

Reported in Neurology, the real-world data relate to the use of Aimovig as a preventive treatment for episodic and chronic migraine.

Partnered with Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) in the USA, Novartis is now one of a number of drugmakers offering biologics targeting the CGRP receptor to treat migraines.