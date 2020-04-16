Real-world data build long-term picture on Aimovig use

Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN: VX) has published new data supporting the long-term safety and efficacy of its CGRP blocker Aimovig (erenumab).
Reported in Neurology, the real-world data relate to the use of Aimovig as a preventive treatment for episodic and chronic migraine.
Partnered with Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) in the USA, Novartis is now one of a number of drugmakers offering biologics targeting the CGRP receptor to treat migraines.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
