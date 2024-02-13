Repare Therapeutics jumps as it regains global rights to camonsertib

Shares of Canadian clinical-stage precision oncology company Repare Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RPTX) leapt 10% to $7.57 today, as it revealed that Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) was returning rights to a partnered product.

As a result, Repare will regain global development and commercialization rights to camonsertib (RP-3500), a potential best-in-class oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase).

Roche notified Repare that, effective May 7, 2024, it is terminating its worldwide license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of camonsertib following a review of Roche’s pipeline and evolving external factors.