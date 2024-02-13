Repare Therapeutics jumps as it regains global rights to camonsertib

Shares of Canadian clinical-stage precision oncology company Repare Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RPTX) leapt 10% to $7.57 today, as it revealed that Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) was returning rights to a partnered product.
As a result, Repare will regain global development and commercialization rights to camonsertib (RP-3500), a potential best-in-class oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase).
Roche notified Repare that, effective May 7, 2024, it is terminating its worldwide license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of camonsertib following a review of Roche’s pipeline and evolving external factors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze