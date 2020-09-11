Roche adds another reason to choose Ocrevus

Two-year follow-up data for the CD20-positive B cell-targeting biologic Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) could help Roche (ROG: SIX) fend off new competition.

Results from the open-label Phase IIIb CASTING study show that 75% of people with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) had no evidence of disease activity two years after switching to Ocrevus.

Roche will be eager to bolster its 2017-approved blockbuster in the face of competition from fellow Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN: VX), which won approval in 2020 for its repurposed cancer drug Kesimpta (ofatumumab).