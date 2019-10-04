Dominant Ocrevus predicted to hit $6.8 billion in sales by 2025

The Roche (ROG: SIX) therapy Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) was only approved in 2017, but it has already become the multiple sclerosis (MS) market leader in its class, recording sales of $1.72 billion in the first half of 2019.
By 2025, annual sales of the drug will reach $6.8 billion, according to the data and analytics company GlobalData.
