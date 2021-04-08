Sunday 24 November 2024

Novartis now bags UK license for Kesimpta

Biotechnology
8 April 2021
kesimpta_big

Novartis (NOVN: VX) today announced that the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), alongside the recent European Commission, has granted a marketing authorization for the use of Kesimpta (ofatumumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) with active disease, defined by clinical or imaging features.

Ofatumumab has the potential to become a recognized treatment option for eligible UK patients with RMS that can be self-administered, with initial guidance from an appropriately trained healthcare professional, once monthly at home via the Sensoready autoinjector pen, said the Swiss pharma giant, which has licensed the drug from Danish cancer specialist Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB).

Ofatumumab is one of the first treatments to undergo the new regulatory process following the UK’s departure from the European Union. The final Marketing Authorization (MA) from the MHRA, brings eligible patients living with RMS a step closer to access Kesimpta in England, Scotland and Wales. Initial decisions on Kesimpta from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Scottish Medicine Consortium (SMC) are expected to publish their final advice this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves self-administered Kesimpta for MS
21 August 2020
Biotechnology
Dominant Ocrevus predicted to hit $6.8 billion in sales by 2025
4 October 2019
Biotechnology
Novartis showcases new data on MS drugs Mayzent and Kesimpta at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS
12 September 2020
Biotechnology
Novartis jumps on ofatumumab MS data
30 August 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze