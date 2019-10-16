Saturday 23 November 2024

Roche ups full-year guidance as 9-month sales surge 10%

Biotechnology
16 October 2019
Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) this morning released financial results for the first nine months of 2019, showing that group sales increased 10% to 46.07 billion Swiss francs ($46.16 billion) at constant exchange rates and 9% in Swiss francs, due to new products.

Pharmaceuticals Division sales were up 12% at 36.56 billion francs, driven by high demand for recently launched medicines. Diagnostic division sales at 9.51 billion francs were up 4%.

Roche shares, which have climbed about 16% so far this year, rose as much as 1% in early Zurich trading. Roche has not released any earnings figures.

