Roivant launches new cell and gene therapy startup in Cincinnati

27 November 2018
Switzerland’s Roivant Sciences has launched a new biotech startup, in collaboration with the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, called Aruvant Sciences.

The launch builds on an existing partnership dating back to early 2015. The new firm will work on innovative gene therapies for hematological conditions, starting with RVT-1801, an investigational gene therapy for sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia.

RVT-1801 utilizes proprietary technology intended to increase functioning red blood cells, and was developed at the Cincinnati Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center at Cincinnati Children's.

