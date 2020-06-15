Saturday 23 November 2024

Rozlytrek gets NICE FAD for rare mutation of non-small cell lung cancer

Biotechnology
15 June 2020
nice-big-1

UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has granted a positive final appraisal document (FAD) for the use of Rozlytrek (entrectinib) in adults with ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) not previously treated with ROS1 inhibitors.

ROS1 is a rare mutation found in fewer than 2% of NSCLC cases. Currently there is a lack of treatments for ROS1-positive NSCLC, especially for people whose lung cancer has spread to the brain. Swiss pharm giant Roche (ROG: SIX) gained rights to Rozlytrek via its $1.7 billion purchase of Ignyta in 2017.

Having previously rejected Rozlytrek in this indication because it was too expensive, the NICE has agreed to recommend the drug after Roche offered a commercially-confidential discount on the drug’s list price of £5,160 (~$6,470) for 30 days’ supply.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Chugai launches Rozlytrek, for NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors, in Japan
4 September 2019
Biotechnology
FDA nod for Rozlytrek, third drug that targets a key genetic driver of cancer
16 August 2019
Biotechnology
Approval of Rozlytrek makes Roche personalized healthcare pioneer in Japan
18 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Rozlytrek scores positive reimbursement decision in UK
26 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze