Rozlytrek gets NICE FAD for rare mutation of non-small cell lung cancer

UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has granted a positive final appraisal document (FAD) for the use of Rozlytrek (entrectinib) in adults with ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) not previously treated with ROS1 inhibitors.

ROS1 is a rare mutation found in fewer than 2% of NSCLC cases. Currently there is a lack of treatments for ROS1-positive NSCLC, especially for people whose lung cancer has spread to the brain. Swiss pharm giant Roche (ROG: SIX) gained rights to Rozlytrek via its $1.7 billion purchase of Ignyta in 2017.

Having previously rejected Rozlytrek in this indication because it was too expensive, the NICE has agreed to recommend the drug after Roche offered a commercially-confidential discount on the drug’s list price of £5,160 (~$6,470) for 30 days’ supply.