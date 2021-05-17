Sanofi-GSK jab set to move into Phase III trial

A Phase II study of the coronavirus vaccine under development by Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has shown the jab achieved strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses.

In a statement, Sanofi said the results were in line with those measured in people who have recovered from COVID-19, in all adult age groups.

The firms have been working together on the adjuvanted recombinant vaccine candidate since early in the pandemic, although progress has been slower than had been hoped.