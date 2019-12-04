Sanofi presents insulin findings at International Diabetes Foundation congress

French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) is presenting clinical data from its insulin portfolio at the 2019 congress of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in Busan, South Korea.

The firm is offering details from a new comparison of gastrointestinal adverse events with a GLP-1 receptor agonist and Soliqua (insulin glargine/lixisenatide), a combination therapy containing both a long-acting human insulin analog and a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

In a separate presentation, a post-hoc sub-analysis of the BRIGHT study of Toujeo (insulin glargine) will also be unveiled, showing outcomes for Toujeo versus insulin degludec in older adults with type 2 diabetes.