Sanofi spies more potential for IL-10 in Synthekine's research

Californian firm Synthekine, a specialist in engineered cytokine therapeutics, has agreed a global collaboration with Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).
The deal will see the companies working together to develop and commercialize interleukin (IL)-10 receptor agonists for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.
In particular, research will focus on advancing Synthekine’s multiple techniques for optimizing IL-10, with the goal of enhancing the therapeutic benefits of this approach.
