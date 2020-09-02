Sunday 24 November 2024

Santhera gains global rights to vamorolone

Biotechnology
2 September 2020
santhera-large

A new agreement between Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and fellow Swiss firm Idorsia (SIX: IDIA), plus USA-based ReveraGen BioPharma, will make Santhera a direct license holder of vamorolone.

Vamorolone is a first-in-class synthetic steroid, which binds to the same receptors as corticosteroids. Researchers believe it has the potential to offer similar efficacy as the current standard of care, but with a more favorable safety profile.

ReveraGen has been developing the candidate as an option for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), releasing  positive data from a six-month Phase IIa-extension study in late 2019.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Idorsia grants Mochida rights to daridorexant in Japan
5 December 2019
Biotechnology
Santhera soars on top-line results for vamorolone in DMD
1 June 2021
Biotechnology
Long-term vamorolone data published in Duchenne muscular dystrophy
22 September 2020
Biotechnology
Santhera promotes Shabir Hasham to post of CMO
13 April 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze