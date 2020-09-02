Santhera gains global rights to vamorolone

A new agreement between Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and fellow Swiss firm Idorsia (SIX: IDIA), plus USA-based ReveraGen BioPharma, will make Santhera a direct license holder of vamorolone.

Vamorolone is a first-in-class synthetic steroid, which binds to the same receptors as corticosteroids. Researchers believe it has the potential to offer similar efficacy as the current standard of care, but with a more favorable safety profile.

ReveraGen has been developing the candidate as an option for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), releasing positive data from a six-month Phase IIa-extension study in late 2019.