Scant evidence for Mesoblast's stem cell candidate in treating pain, say experts

25 January 2020
In the search for non-opioid options to treat pain, Australian biotech Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) has turned to a stem cell approach, which is currently in late-stage development for chronic low back pain. However, interviewed experts say its potential for Phase III success is uncertain due to scant human evidence with this stem cell product for treating pain.

Even if it reaches the market, the therapy would face various access restrictions, according to reporting from Shuan Sim, pharma writer for the investigative news team at analytics firm GlobalData.

Mr Sim comments: “While Mesoblast’s MPC-06-ID is projected to be a multi-billion-dollar asset, experts whom I spoke to do not believe the therapy would reach blockbuster status easily.”

