Stem cell therapy shows promise in treating COVID-19

Australian regenerative medicine company Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) is continuing with a Phase III trial of remestemcel-L in people with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The decision follows a recommendation to continue from the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), after the trial’s second interim analysis.

The DSMB looked at data from the first 135 patients, 45% of the total target of up to 300, in respect of the primary endpoint, all-cause mortality within 30 days of randomization.