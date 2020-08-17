Mesoblast off to good start in US review of Ryoncil

A positive outcome from a meeting of the US regulator’s scientific panel lifted shares in Australian biotech Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) by more than half on Friday.

The stem cell specialist received a nine-to-one vote in favor of approving Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) in acute pediatric graft versus host disease (GVHD).

While the US Food and Drug Administration is not bound to follow the advice, it normally does. A full review will lead to a decision by the end of September.