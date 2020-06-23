Saturday 23 November 2024

Shares in Translate Bio in huge jump after Sanofi deal news

Biotechnology
23 June 2020


Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), the messenger RNA (mRNA) company, was trading up to 76% higher in pre-market activity on Tuesday.

The US biotech had just announced that it was expanding its existing 2018 collaboration and license agreement with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) to develop mRNA vaccines across all infectious disease areas.

Translate Bio will receive $425 million in an upfront payment and common stock equity investment, and overall is eligible to receive up to $1.9 billion of potential milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on worldwide sales of developed vaccines.

