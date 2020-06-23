Shares in Translate Bio in huge jump after Sanofi deal news

Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), the messenger RNA (mRNA) company, was trading up to 76% higher in pre-market activity on Tuesday.
The US biotech had just announced that it was expanding its existing 2018 collaboration and license agreement with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) to develop mRNA vaccines across all infectious disease areas.
Translate Bio will receive $425 million in an upfront payment and common stock equity investment, and overall is eligible to receive up to $1.9 billion of potential milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on worldwide sales of developed vaccines.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
