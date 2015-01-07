Sobi extends distribution agreement with Exelixis for Cometriq

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) today announced that its agreement with Exelixis has been restructured and extended to December 31, 2019.
Sobi is responsible for the commercialization and distribution of Cometriq (cabozantinib) for progressive, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Russia, and Turkey. The companies established the collaboration in February 2013, which was initially structured to expire December 31, 2015.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze