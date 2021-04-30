Soriot's ship stays the course in first quarter

Markets welcomed a robust first quarter 2021 results statement from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), with the firm reporting revenues of $7.3 billion, an increase of 15% on the same period from last year.

Analysts had expected sales to come in below $7 billion, and the firm’s share price rose 2% on Thursday, before continuing to rise a further 4% to £77.04 on Friday morning.

Earnings per share (EPS) doubled in the quarter, at $1.19, reflecting the benefit from a lower tax rate as a result of a non-taxable gain from the sale of Viela Bio.