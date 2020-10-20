Speedy review for major new Tagrisso indication in the USA

UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has been granted Priority Review for a bid to broaden the label for Tagrisso (osimertinib) in the USA.

The US regulator will review the firm’s submission for the third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

If approved in this indication, Tagrisso will be available as an option for the adjuvant treatment of certain people with early-stage NSCLC, following surgery.