Saturday 23 November 2024

Quarterly dosing could help differentiate Lundbeck's CGRP blocker

Biotechnology
25 March 2020
lundbeck-logo-big

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) has published positive data from the Phase III PROMISE 2 trial in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

The study showed that using Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr) as a preventive treatment for chronic migraine in adults can significantly reduce the number of migraine days in a month.

Lundbeck bought rights to the CGRP blocker in the course of its $1.95 billion purchase of US drug developer Alder BioPharmaceuticals in fall 2019.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Strategy shake-up comes with job losses at Lundbeck
9 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Lundbeck terminates Lu AF11167 trial in schizophrenia due to futility
7 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Generic competition hits Lundbeck 2019 revenues, but growth expected this year
6 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Lundbeck upbeat despite generics hit to sales and earnings
5 November 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze