Quarterly dosing could help differentiate Lundbeck's CGRP blocker

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) has published positive data from the Phase III PROMISE 2 trial in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
The study showed that using Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr) as a preventive treatment for chronic migraine in adults can significantly reduce the number of migraine days in a month.
Lundbeck bought rights to the CGRP blocker in the course of its $1.95 billion purchase of US drug developer Alder BioPharmaceuticals in fall 2019.
