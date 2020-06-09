Strategy shake-up comes with job losses at Lundbeck

As part of an R&D overhaul, Copenhagen-based CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) has announced plans to reduce its headcount by around 150, mostly in Denmark.

The firm is making the organizational changes as part of its “Expand and Invest to Grow” strategy, aimed at rebuilding its pipeline of novel candidates for brain disorders.

The company said it wants to optimize its research and development efforts to focus on areas “where the science is most promising,” as well as on biological platforms where the firm “can have world class expertise.”