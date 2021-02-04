Lundbeck achieves sales growth, despite 'unprecedented times'Lundbeck achieves sales growth, despite 'unprecedented times'

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) today released full-year 2020 financial results, showing that growth continued across all regions, with revenue of 17,672 million Danish kroner ($2.89 billion), a rise of 4% in local currencies when compared to 2019.
Core earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were 4,436 million kroner, in accordance with financial guidance of 4.3 – 4.5 billion kroner. Core EBIT margin reached 25.1%. Lundbeck also benefited from COVID-19 related cost avoidance throughout the year.
Early market reaction was negative, but by late afternoon trading Lundbeck’s shares were up 8.75% at 241.00 kroner.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze