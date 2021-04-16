Strong new data for Roche's Ocrevus in MS

Roche (ROG: SIX) today announced new Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) analyses supporting its significant benefit on disease progression in early-stage relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS) as well as demonstrating high persistence and strong adherence to twice-yearly (six-monthly) dosing.

These data are being presented virtually at the 73rd American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting. Ocrevus is the number one prescribed MS medication in the USA for patients starting a new treatment, and more than 200,000 people have now been treated with Ocrevus globally, the Swiss pharma giant says.

As Roche’ best-selling drug, Ocrevus revenues were 24% higher at 4.3 billion francs ($4.65 billion) for full-year 2020. By 2028, annual sales of the drug are predicted to reach $7.6 billion, according to the data and analytics company GlobalData.