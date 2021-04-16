Sunday 24 November 2024

Strong new data for Roche's Ocrevus in MS

Biotechnology
16 April 2021
ocrevus_large

Roche (ROG: SIX) today announced new Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) analyses supporting its significant benefit on disease progression in early-stage relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS) as well as demonstrating high persistence and strong adherence to twice-yearly (six-monthly) dosing.

These data are being presented virtually at the 73rd American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting. Ocrevus is the number one prescribed MS medication in the USA for patients starting a new treatment, and more than 200,000 people have now been treated with Ocrevus globally, the Swiss pharma giant says.

As Roche’ best-selling drug, Ocrevus revenues were 24% higher at 4.3 billion francs ($4.65 billion) for full-year 2020. By 2028, annual sales of the drug are predicted to reach $7.6 billion, according to the data and analytics company GlobalData.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Self-injectable antibody wins multiple sclerosis nod in Europe
30 March 2021
Biotechnology
Patients and Roche hail NICE's 'landmark' MS drug U-turn
9 May 2019
Biotechnology
Roche 1st-qrt sales hit by pandemic and biosimilars competition
21 April 2021
Biotechnology
Study finds Tysabri benefit in pregnant women with MS
5 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze