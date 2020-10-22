Takeda broadens partnership with US-based drug discovery firm

Privately-held biotech HemoShear Therapeutics has kicked off a new research collaboration and service agreement with Japan's largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502).

Takeda will make an upfront payment for the Virginia, USA-based company to develop a new human tissue-based model of a rare liver disease.

HemoShear's drug discovery platform, REVEAL-Tx, combines physiological and computational models of disease to identify novel treatment approaches.