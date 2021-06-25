Tau hypothesis gets fillip in wake of Aduhelm approval

Protein specialist Prothena (Nasdaq: PRTA) is to receive $80 million from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) after the New York-based firm opted in on a program in Alzheimer’s.

The money brings to $230 million the total BMS has paid under the collaboration, with up to around $2 billion more on the line for rights, milestone payments and royalties, in the best case scenario.

The global dementia research community has been given a shot in the arm by the recent approval of Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Aduhelm (aducanumab), the first new Alzheimer’s therapy in decades.