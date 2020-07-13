Tecentriq brings no benefit to Avastin and chemo combo in ovarian cancer

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has issued a disappointing update on the Phase III IMagyn050 study.

Adding Tecentriq (atezolizumab) to Avastin (bevacizumab), paclitaxel and carboplatin did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) for the front-line treatment of women with newly-diagnosed advanced stage ovarian cancer.

Tecentriq is Roche’s immuno-oncology drug and, despite this setback, it has already won numerous approvals in oncology indications, both as monotherapy and in combination with other treatments.