Tecentriq goes from strength to strength

Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has picked up European approval for a combination therapy of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus Avastin (bevacizumab), in liver cancer.

The decision comes around six months after the US regulator granted approval in the same indication, opening up a new option for people with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The decision was made based on results from the IMbrave150 study, which the firm hailed as marking a breakthrough in this therapy area.