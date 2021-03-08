US FDA tightens ship on Accelerated Approval scheme

A third pharma major in as many weeks has voluntarily withdrawn from an immuno-oncology indication, as the US regulator toughens its stance towards Accelerated Approvals.
The US indication in question is for Tecentriq (atezolizumab), in prior-platinum treated metastatic urothelial carcinoma.
Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX) was granted an Accelerated Approval for these patients in 2016, on the basis of results from the IMvigor210 study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze