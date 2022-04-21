Sunday 24 November 2024

Tessera raises more than $300 million in Series C financing

Biotechnology
21 April 2022
money_big-1

US biotech firm Tessera Therapeutics, which is pioneering a new approach in genetic medicine known as GENE WRITING technology, has raised over $300 million in Series C financing.

Investors included a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation; Altitude Life Science Ventures; ARTIS Ventures; Cormorant Asset Management; Tessera’s founder, Flagship Pioneering; Hanwha Impact Partners; Longevity Vision Fund; March Capital; SALT Fund; SoftBank Vision Fund 2; funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Associates, and others including all of Tessera’s existing institutional shareholders.

“We are thankful for the support from our new partners and existing investors alike in this latest funding round. It is our belief that genetic medicine will be the most important next epoch in medicine - offering the ability to cure genetic diseases and to someday even prevent disease from occurring,” said Geoffrey von Maltzahn, co-founder, chief executive and board director of Tessera Therapeutics, adding: “Today’s announcement will help us realize the promise of GENE WRITING technology and our mission of curing disease by writing in the code of life.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Report shows growth in UK cell and gene therapy sector
23 November 2021
Biotechnology
MOMA Therapeutics completes $150 million Series B financing
10 May 2022
Biotechnology
Michael Severino becomes CEO of Tessera Therapeutics
3 June 2022
Biotechnology
BRIEF—bluebird bio exec flies nest to join Tessera Therapeutics
24 August 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze