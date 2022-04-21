Tessera raises more than $300 million in Series C financing

US biotech firm Tessera Therapeutics, which is pioneering a new approach in genetic medicine known as GENE WRITING technology, has raised over $300 million in Series C financing.
Investors included a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation; Altitude Life Science Ventures; ARTIS Ventures; Cormorant Asset Management; Tessera’s founder, Flagship Pioneering; Hanwha Impact Partners; Longevity Vision Fund; March Capital; SALT Fund; SoftBank Vision Fund 2; funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Associates, and others including all of Tessera’s existing institutional shareholders.
“We are thankful for the support from our new partners and existing investors alike in this latest funding round. It is our belief that genetic medicine will be the most important next epoch in medicine - offering the ability to cure genetic diseases and to someday even prevent disease from occurring,” said Geoffrey von Maltzahn, co-founder, chief executive and board director of Tessera Therapeutics, adding: “Today’s announcement will help us realize the promise of GENE WRITING technology and our mission of curing disease by writing in the code of life.”
