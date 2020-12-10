Third regulatory submission for Alzheimer's hopeful

Following regulatory bids in Europe and Japan, aducanumab developers Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai (TYO: 4523) have now formally submitted for approval in Japan.
The treatment has shown promise in treating Alzheimer’s, with tests showing it can slow clinical decline in people with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia.
The candidate is under consideration in the USA with Priority Review, with a decision expected by March 7, 2021. The European regulator started working on its review around a month ago.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze