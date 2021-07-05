Saturday 8 November 2025

Topical JAKs set to be a major force in atopic dermatitis space

5 July 2021
Topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are becoming a major force in the atopic dermatitis (AD) space, according to a new research report.

An increasing number of JAK agents are filling the early and late-stage pipeline, says GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that, of the 98 pipeline agents, eight are JAKs - with six of these being topical formulations.

JAK inhibitors can combat AD at the immune system level due to their broad inhibitory effect. They are being developed in both oral and topical formulations, which target both mild-to-moderate and moderate-to-severe respectively. Thus, targeting an array of patient groups; younger patients will be able to tolerate the topical agents more especially for mild-to-moderate leading to better compliance. There may be a relatively small amount of JAKs on the market now but JAKs are set to revolutionise the AD space,” commented Ramla Salad, pharma analyst at GlobalData.

