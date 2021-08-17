Travere shares soar on sparsentan results

US biopharma Travere Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TVTX) has announced positive top-line interim results from the ongoing pivotal Phase III PROTECT study of sparsentan, an investigational product candidate for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Travere’s share price shot up by 15% on Monday, when the results were announced.

"We look forward to engaging with regulators as we prepare for accelerated approval submissions beginning in the first half of next year"The PROTECT study met its pre-specified interim primary efficacy endpoint with statistical significance, demonstrating a greater than threefold reduction of proteinuria from baseline after 36 weeks of treatment, compared to the active control irbesartan.