UK govt launches review of business-university growth opportunities, to be led by GlaxoSmithKline CEO

A review to boost growth opportunities for universities and businesses in the UK has been launched by Universities and Science Minister David Willetts. The independent review will be led by Sir Andrew Witty, chief executive of UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), who is also Chancellor of the University of Nottingham. It will offer practical steps for building relationships between universities, local businesses and local business bodies, including Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs).

Announcing the project, Minister Willetts said: “A strong relationship between businesses and universities can provide real growth opportunities in local areas. By forging links and sharing best practice, an efficient and practical partnership will help to boost the economy, benefiting both businesses and institutions. It is critical to the government’s industrial strategy that universities play a full role in driving growth at a local level and then taking it on to a national and global scale.”

The review will take into account recent developments including the government’s response to Lord Heseltine’s report “No Stone Unturned,” the industrial strategy and the approach to European Union structural funds, including “smart specialization.”