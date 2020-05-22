UK grants funding for Tecentriq in breast cancer

Reversing a previous negative decision, the UK’s reimbursement agency has provided final guidance in favor of immunotherapy Tecentriq (atezolizumab), plus chemo, for triple negative breast cancer.
The therapy, which is approved for people with PDL1-positive breast cancer, costs £2,665 ($3,250) per vial, or around £70,000 for a six-month course at list price.
After the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) raised pricing concerns, Roche (ROG: SIX) responded with a confidential discount offer, clearing the path for a positive decision.
