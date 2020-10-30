UK to offer first weight loss med for diabetes prevention

A positive reimbursement decision in the UK means that Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) Saxenda (liraglutide) will be available through the country’s national healthcare provider as a weight management treatment.

Saxenda is recommended alongside a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity, for certain obese adults with pre-diabetes and a high risk of cardiovascular disease.

It is the first weight loss pharmacotherapy to be recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), for the prevention of type 2 diabetes in certain groups of patients.